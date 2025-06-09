Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win invited extreme reactions from fans, including Siddarth Mallya, son of former RCB owner Vijay Mallya, who shared an emotional video on Instagram that went viral after Rajat Patidar and Co. lifted the IPL 2025 trophy. However, Instagram ended up banning Siddarth for a few days, which, upon investigation, as per Mallya, was due to IPL authorities sending a copyright strike on his emotional video over RCB's title win, which resulted in the taking down of his post from the social media platform. Check Siddarth's video below. Siddharth Mallya Turns Emotional, Sheds Tears Of Joy After RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final; As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win Maiden Trophy (Watch Video).

Siddharth Mallya Talks About Instagram Ban Due To IPL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sid (@sidmallya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)