RCB won their first IPL title in history on June 03 when they defeated Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB organised a celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 04 where they players will do victory parade with the trophy. During his speech amid the celebration, Virat Kohli lauded Rajat Patidar and said. 'He will lead us for a long time'. Fans were emotional watching their mutual respect and made the video viral on social media. RCB Cricketers Arrive at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru in Team Bus With Fans Gathering Outside After to Celebrate With IPL 2025 Trophy (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Praises Rajat Patidar As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Celebrate Their First IPL

#WATCH | Virat Kohli praises #RoyalChallengersBengaluru captain Rajat Patidar as RCB ended their 18-year-long wait and won their maiden IPL trophy yesterday after defeating Punjab Kings "He will lead us for a long time," says Virat Kohli (Visuals from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in… pic.twitter.com/V1W8GrR5Qg — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)