After almost two months of cricketing action, the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to witness its final clash with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans. Fans have thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch both these heavyweight sides, which boast some big names, take on each other with the all-important title on the line. Just as the excitement has been hitting the top levels, rain has made its impact felt. This is a sight that fans would not have expected to watch amidst the buzz around the final. What Happens if CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad? Is There Any Reserve Day?.

However, it is not the first time that such a thing has happened this season. Rain had delayed proceedings when Qualifier 2 of the IPL this season was played at this very venue. The rain stayed away though, after a slight delay, with Gujarat Titans punching a ticket to the final at the expense of record champions Mumbai Indians. Fans would expect the sky to go clear as time progresses.

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 final with a win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. MS Dhoni and his team would hope to pull off another win over the defending champions to claim a record-equalling fifth title. Or would Gujarat Titans usher in a new era of dominance with a second consecutive title? Stay tuned to find out!