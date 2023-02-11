In an unfortunate development for the fans, the South Africa T20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been postponed due to rain. The final will now be played on February 12, Sunday. The match will commence from 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). A waterlogged field and inclement weather has forced the game to be pushed into the reserve day. All tickets remain valid for the reserve day. Fans who have booked Park and Ride can use the same tickets for this service.

SA20 Final Postponed

The #Betway #SA20 Final planned for today has been postponed due to a waterlogged field and inclement weather. The match will start at 13h30 tomorrow and all tickets remain valid for the reserve day. Fans who have booked Park and Ride can use the same tickets for this service. pic.twitter.com/BnOT4VOv8k — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 11, 2023

