Joburg Super Kings lock horns with MI Cape Town in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash in the SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 11. The JSK vs MICT match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the SA20 2024 in India and the Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match live telecast will be available on Sports18 channels. Fans can also watch Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. David Teeger Removed As South Africa Captain Ahead of U19 World Cup 2024 Amidst Safety Concerns Following His Comments on Israel-Gaza Conflict.

