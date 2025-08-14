Saaniya Chandhok is the talk of the town after she reportedly got engaged to Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, in a private ceremony. And she was among the attendees at the inauguration of Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy in Andheri. For the unversed, Pilates is a form of simple exercise developed by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates. In a series of pictures shared from Pilates Academy Andheri's official handle, Sachin Tendulkar was seen inaugurating the facility and Sara Tendulkar, along with Saaniya Chandhok, who was dressed in a green salwar kameez and her other friends were present at the occasion. The pictures went viral on social media amid reports of Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with Saaniya Chandhok. Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? Know All About Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter Who Reportedly Got Engaged to Arjun Tendulkar.

Saaniya Chandhok Attends Inauguration of Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy

