Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Fans might be wondering about the answer to this question after it was reported that she has gotten engaged to Arjun Tendulkar. According to a report by India Today, Sachin Tendulkar's son and Saaniya Chandhok, who is famous Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai's granddaughter got engaged in a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and family members. It is to be noted that there has been no official confirmation of this development. And in this article, we shall take a look at who Saaniya Chandhok is. Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Saaniya Chandokh? Report About Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Engagement Goes Viral.

Arjun Tendulkar, as all would be well aware, is a cricketer himself, much like his father and represents Goa in domestic cricket. Primarily a left-arm pacer, Arjun Tendulkar is also handy with the bat. In 17 First Class matches, he has taken 37 wickets with one five-wicket haul (5/25). With the bat, Arjun Tendulkar has scored 532 runs, with his best effort being a 120-run knock. He also has two fifties to his name in First Class cricket.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, as mentioned earlier, is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a prominent businessman in Mumbai and she has maintained a low profile despite hailing from one of the most popular business families. The Ghai family, which owns the conglomerate Graviss Hospitality Ltd, is known for their work in the food and hospitality industries and owns the InterContinental Marine Drive Hotel and also Brooklyn Creamery, which is a popular ice-cream brand.

Saaniya Chandhok Engaged in Treating a Pet

Saaniya Chandhok, however, has developed a career in the pet care industry. She reportedly graduated from the London School of Economics and is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa and Store LLP in Mumbai, which is a pet grooming brand in Mumbai and according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, she serves as the Director and a Designated Partner of the business. An Instagram post from Mr Paws official Instagram page on December 30, 2024, revealed that Saaniya had attained certification as a Veterinary Technician from WVS (Worldwide Veterinary Service) after completing their ABC programme. Yograj Singh on Arjun Tendulkar Viral Video: 'Woh Koyla Hi Hai' Says Yuvraj Singh's Father on Sachin Tendulkar Son's Future in Cricket, Leaves Fans Stumped!

Saaniya Chandhok was also seen in a couple of posts shared by Sara Tendulkar earlier on Instagram. One of those posts was for Arjun Tendulkar, where she wished her little brother on his 25th birthday. In another set of pictures, Sara Tendulkar had posed with Saaniya Chandhok and captioned the post, "My plus one forever."

Sara Tendulkar Poses With Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Sara Tendulkar with Saaniya Chandhok

Arjun Tendulkar, meanwhile, also played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League). The left-arm fast bowler had made his debut for the five-time champions in IPL 2023, where he played in four matches and picked up three wickets. In IPL 2024, he went wicketless in the only game he played. At the IPL 2025 mega auction, he was once again signed by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 30 lakhs, but did not feature in a single match.

