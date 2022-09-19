Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greats in the history of the cricket and the fans still show their love and support for the Indian legend. While, Tendulkar was walking out to bat during a Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends, crowd started chanting 'Sachin, Sachin' loudly to welcome the cricket great.

Watch fans chant Sachin's name:

