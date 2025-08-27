Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming video on his X handle where he wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Tendulkar wrote, "Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya. 🙏🏻" Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad. Devotees seek blessings for their happiness and prosperity from Lord Ganesh on the special occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indian Stalwart Virat Kohli Wishes Fans on Auspicious Occasion (See Instagram Story).

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/n1erQd6ezr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2025

