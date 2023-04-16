Arjun Tendulkar finally gets his all-awaited debut as he gets the cap ahead of the MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The cricketer, belonging from Mumbai itself, has been part of the Mumbai Indians setup for long, but was yet to get a game. This time he gets the reward for his hard work as he makes his first appearance. Arjun, with his debut also achieves the unique record of becoming the first father-son duo alongside the legend Sachin Tendulkar to play in the Indian Premier League.

An Unique Record For Arjun Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar - the first ever father-son pair to play in IPL. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 16, 2023

First Father-Son Duo to Play in the IPL

