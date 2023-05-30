Chennai Super Kings secured a narrow win to lift their fifth IPL title. The win prompted reactions from across the world with India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar being one of the persons to wish the CSK team for their fifth IPL title success. Taking to Instagram, Sachin in a post wrote, “What a finish to one of the most enthralling @iplt20 seasons ever! Both @chennaiipl and @gujarat_titans fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned. Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball. Congratulations to @mahi7781 and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball. Unfortunately there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts! ♥️ Well played, everyone!”

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates CSK

