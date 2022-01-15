After Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from team India's Test captaincy, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and congratulated the outgoing captain. "Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain @imVkohli," wrote Tendulkar. Virat Kohli Steps Down As India’s Test Captain; Virender Sehwag, Sir Viv Richards and Others React.

Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli. You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CqOWtx2mQ7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)