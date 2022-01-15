In a perhaps shocking development, Virat Kohli has decided to step down from team India's Test captaincy. Kohli took to Twitter and announced his decision. In a statement, Kohli thanked BCCI for the opportunity. India suffered 1-2 loss in the recently concluded three-match Test against South Africa. Interestingly, Kohli was removed as India's ODI captaincy after he stepped down from T20I captaincy. And now he has decided to give up captaincy in the longer format as well. Meanwhile, here's how Twitterati reacted as soon as the news broke out: Virat Kohli Resigns As Team India's Test Captain, Says 'Have Done the Job with Absolute Honesty'.

