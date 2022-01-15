In a perhaps shocking development, Virat Kohli has decided to step down from team India's Test captaincy. Kohli took to Twitter and announced his decision. In a statement, Kohli thanked BCCI for the opportunity. India suffered 1-2 loss in the recently concluded three-match Test against South Africa. Interestingly, Kohli was removed as India's ODI captaincy after he stepped down from T20I captaincy. And now he has decided to give up captaincy in the longer format as well. Meanwhile, here's how Twitterati reacted as soon as the news broke out: Virat Kohli Resigns As Team India's Test Captain, Says 'Have Done the Job with Absolute Honesty'.

Already the best!

You will always be remembered as one of the best Player and Captain of Indian Cricket (Men). Congratulations and Best wishes for future endeavours. @imVkohli @BCCI @cricketworldcup @cricketcomau @IndianCricNews @ICHOfficial https://t.co/mw1KY2GfeM — Dr. Abhishek Srivastava (@JNUAbhishek) January 15, 2022

Thank You Skip!

thank you for making us the number 1 test team in the world under your reign, Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/TcJ3caaaSm — best girl 💅 (@awkdipti) January 15, 2022

True Fan

I'm the fan of indian cricket team only bcoz of you .& I know very well when you leave completely india will down in world cricket thank you #vk you are ❤@imVkohli https://t.co/sQz2airdMB — Mudasir Bashir (@UlMudasir) January 15, 2022

Unbeliveable

Unbelievable!! Will absolutely miss the energy you bring on the field as captain. #ViratKohli https://t.co/toFXw02zdK — Gnanesh (@gnsh_05) January 15, 2022

