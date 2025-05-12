Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed the nation on May 12, Monday as he talked about Operation Sindoor, no tolerance policy against terrorism and the united stance of the people of India alongside the Indian Armed Forces. Former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media where he lauded the efforts of PM Modi and the three defence forces. He wrote, 'Operation Sindoor had a team of over 1.4 billion rising in unison. Strong resolve and measured restraint, Team India!' DGMO Rajiv Ghai Says Virat Kohli is His Favourite Cricketer During Operation Sindoor Press Briefing, Talks About Star Indian Cricketer's Retirement From Tests (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces

Operation Sindoor had a team of over 1.4 billion rising in unison. Strong resolve and measured restraint, Team India! Remarkable teamwork across all levels led by tireless efforts of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and his team and the three defence forces. A special mention to the… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2025

