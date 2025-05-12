The Indian Armed Forces held a press briefing on the Operation Sindoor on Monday. The press conference was addressed by Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti, and DG of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod. While talking about how the defence systems worked to protect the civilians and the military infrastructure, DGMO Ghai used a cricketer reference from the Ashes in the 70s. While mentioning cricket, he also admitted Virat Kohli is his favourite cricket and that he ideally should not be talking about cricket on the day Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket. Fans loved to see how cricket unites even the Army professionals and made the video viral on social media.

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Says Virat Kohli is His Favourite Cricketer

I was watching Virat Kohli taking retirement from Test cricket. Like many Indians, he is my favorite cricketer - DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai#OperationSindoor #ViratKohli #dgmo Watch full statement - pic.twitter.com/owo4fKtoiE — LatestLY (@latestly) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)