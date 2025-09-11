Sachin Tendulkar has officially quashed the rumours of becoming the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier, it was reported that the former Indian cricketer is set to become the next BCCI president and will fill the vacant post after Roger Binny's exit. As per journalist Gaurav Gupta, SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd dismissed all the reports and rumours about the legendary cricketer becoming the next BCCI president. "It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position." Recently, Roger Binny ended his term after stepping down from the post after reaching the 70-year age limit. Currently, BCCI's vice-president Rajeev Shukla is the acting president. Sachin Tendulkar to Be Next BCCI President? Reports Hint At Master Blaster Being Frontrunner for Vacant Position After Roger Binny's Exit.

Sachin Tendulkar's Management Quashes Rumours of Becoming Next BCCI President

