The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is currently running without any President at the top of it since Roger Binny left his position. Binny ended his term recently as he stepped down from the position following reaching the 70-yer age-limit. BCCI's Vice-President Rajeev Shukla is the acting president in the absence of a president. However, the official elections for key posts including president, secretary, vice-president, joint secretary, treasurer and IPL chairman are scheduled to take place during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the last week of September. Ahead of that, reports have come out that former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar might be the next president of BCCI. BCCI Hikes Base Price Of Bidding For India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit; Know List of Brands Barred From Contention and the Revised Rates.

Sachin Tendulkar to Be Next BCCI President?

Multiple reports have hinted at the news that Sachin Tendulkar is set to be the next BCCI president and will fill in the vacant position of Roger Binny. A report from Hindustan Time has addressed Tendulkar as a 'record-breaking top Indian cricketer' and also suggested that informal discussions have already taken place with the former Indian cricketer during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England for the BCCI top post. It was also reported that a senior political figure was also involved in the discussion. Although the response from Tendulkar, whether positive or negative is yet to be known. Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check.

Will Sachin Tendulkar's Candidature Be Contested In BCCI Elections?

The move to bring Tendulkar onboard signals serious intent from influential quarters. After his retirement Sachin Tendulkar has not been involved in administration unlike his teammate Sourav Ganguly who was a former BCCI president. He did not join active coaching like Rahul Dravid as well. But the news coming out suggests that there has been a influence who want him to be the next BCCI president. The central government's stance in giving athletes administrational roles also plays a big part in the nomination of Sachin's candidature. The reports also suggest that the that elections for BCCI roles are unlikely to be contested. Much like in previous terms, selections are expected to be unanimous, shaped by consensus among major stakeholders and political power players.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).