During the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a wave of social media criticism was directed at the host nation. Fans and cricket observers took to online to accuse the Sri Lankan team of putting in a lacklustre performance, claiming they were inadvertently acting as a "12th man" to help Pakistan secure their much-needed semi-final qualification. These claims stem from several instances of poor fielding, dropped catches, and arguably questionable bowling changes by the Sri Lankan side during the match in Pallekele. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

12th Man For Pakistan

Sri Lanka is trying very hard to not seem apparent bt they really are the 12th man for Pakistan today. Zero intent since first ball & misfield making it clear tht business has taken over the integrity of the team which once was the flag bearer of the game.#WorldCup2026 #SriLanka — CunCrit (@Cunning_Critic) February 28, 2026

User Claims Sri Lanka Losing On Purpose

Sri Lanka is fighting really hard to host atleast one semi final. If even after this Pakistan gets kicked out of the T20 WC, they should nuke themselves. — sourav d (@souravd423420) February 28, 2026

User Claims Sri Lanka Will Lose

Sri Lanka will lose to Pakistan by a big margin today as a gesture of goodwill, hoping it might help support their economy. — Prashant Kumar (@prashantk0015) February 28, 2026

'Special Shoutout To Sri Lanka'

A special shout out to Sri Lanka for their generous support the misfields and dropped catches are helping Pakistan immensely on the road to the semi finals😬 #PAKvSL #T20WorldCup — 🐧 (@wordsbyher_) February 28, 2026

Fixed?

Watching Sri Lanka’s fielding vs Pakistan, it almost feels like they really want Pakistan to qualify… Colombo hosting a WC semi/final would definitely help the local economy 👀#PakvsSL #ICCT20WorldCup2026 — Ashish (@ambawataaa) February 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

