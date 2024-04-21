Sai Kishore won the Man of the Match award in the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 on April 21. The off-spinner produced a magnificent performance, taking four wickets while giving away 33 runs and his effort along with the others, helped Gujarat Titans bowl Punjab Kings out for 142 runs. Gujarat Titans eventually won the match by three wickets in 19.1 overs. Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings by Three Wickets in IPL 2024; Sai Kishore Leads Spectacular Bowling Effort As Former Champions Return to Winning Ways.

Sai Kishore Wins Man of the Match Award

A fantastic 4-wicket haul by Sai Kishore & he wins the Player of the Match Award in Match 3️⃣7️⃣ of today's Super Sunday double-header 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/avVO2pCwJO#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/aaNNIybPsH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

