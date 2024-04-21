Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by three wickets to return to winning ways in IPL 2024. Batting first, Punjab Kings were restricted to 142 with Sai Kishore leading what was a spectacular bowling performance. The Tamil Nadu spinner took four wickets while Mohit Sharma (2/32) and Noor Ahmad (2/20) took two apiece. Rashid Khan also picked up one wicket. This was after Punjab Kings got off to a flying start in the powerplay. In response, Gujarat Titans got off to an impressive start before Punjab Kings fought back with a flurry of wickets. In the end, it was Rahul Tewatia who scored 36* off 18 balls to take Gujarat Titans over the line with five balls to spare. Harshal Patel was Punjab Kings' best bowler with figures of 3/15 in three overs.

Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)