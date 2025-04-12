Rishabh Pant is not having the best of IPL 2025 with the bat. Even after six matches in the season, Pant is yet to make a significant impact with the bat. He didn't make a big score despite coming out to open in the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match. LSG, although, won the game and gave Pant some relief. Sanjiv Goenka was not present on the ground due to being present in the ISL 2024-25 final, but fans didn't miss out sharing memes on Pant and Goenka. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Aiden Markam, Nicholas Pooran, Bowlers Shine as LSG End GT's Winning Run.

Sanjiv Goenka After Watching Rishabh Pant's Batting

Pant Batting Karne Gaya

Aj Goenka ISL ka Final Dekhne Gya To Pant Batting krne Gya😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jx2BgGTNlU — Harsh Singh (@Harrssshhhhh) April 12, 2025

Rishabh Pant Scored 21 Runs

Rishabh Pant scored 21 runs off 18 balls. Goenka: #LSGvsGT pic.twitter.com/LnHkyEMWAR — Punny (@PunnyBhaiya) April 12, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka After Spending 27 Crore

Goenka-Pant

Goenka Going to Meet Rishabh Pant

Goenka going to meet Rishabh Pant in dressing room #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/akuvxuc2Fb — KRICKSATIRE (@Kanhaiyakr99) April 12, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka Ji

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)