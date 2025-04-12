Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the first match of the blockbuster Saturday. Gujarat posted 180/6 in 20 overs on the board. Sai Sudharsan (56) and captain Shubman Gill (60) played crucial innings, which guided the former champions to a good total. With the ball, Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi bagged two wickets apiece. While chasing, opener Aiden Markram (58) and Nicholas Pooran (61) slammed match-winning half-centuries that helped the Rishabh Pant-led side register a dominating victory. Fans React After Rishabh Pant Opens Innings for Lucknow Super Giants in Mitchell Marsh's Absence During LSG vs GT IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants Register Thrashing Win Over Gujarat Titans

LucknoWWW Super Giants ✅ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 12, 2025

