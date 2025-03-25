Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having a chat with Rishabh Pant on the field after his side suffered a one-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24. Rishabh Pant's reign as Lucknow Super Giants captain did not go as per plan as he registered a six-ball duck and then, missed a stumping that could have won his side the game. After the match, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen talking to Sanjiv Goenka with head coach Justin Langer standing nearby. Last year, Sanjiv Goenka attracted headlines for his animated chat with KL Rahul on the field after Lucknow Super Giants had suffered a defeat. Ashutosh Sharma's Sensational Knock Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 1 Wicket in Nail-Biting IPL 2025 Encounter.

Sanjiv Goenka Spotted Chatting With Rishabh Pant After LSG's Loss

Another Angle of Video

This Goenka guy is so impatient bc https://t.co/v221FMbABq pic.twitter.com/cou4vgK8kD — Kanishk (@jeenedoyarr) March 24, 2025

