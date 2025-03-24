Delhi Capitals secure their first victory of IPL 2025 as they defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket in a nail-biting encounter. A sensational knock from Ashutosh Sharma helped them achieve a steep chase and register their first points on the table. DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG started their batting brilliantly with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran taking apart the DC bowlers. But after Mitchell Marsh got dismissed, they suffered a collapse and despite a good platform could post 209/8 on the board. Chasing it, DC had a horror start with four wickets down in the powerplay but first Faf du Plessis staged a fightback and then Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam took them in touching distance of a win. LSG started to take the game away once again and it was then Ashutosh launched his final assault and took them over the finishing line. Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka Funny Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain's Duck During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Ashutosh Sharma's Sensational Knock Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants

