India national cricket team and Rajasthan Royals star wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has now become the most expensive player in Kerala Cricket League after Kochi Blue Tigers managed to bid 26.8 Lakhs INR to secure the player for KCL 2025. This will be Sanju Samson's first season in the Kerala Cricket League. Kochi Blue Tigers have spent more than half of their 50 Lakhs INR budget to win the bid for Sanju Samson for the upcoming Kerala Cricket League second edition. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Used Sanju Samson's Bat To Score Record-Breaking Century During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Bids For Sanju Samson

He was on every teams' wishlist, and bids flew like sixes 📢 ₹26.8L later, the Blue Tigers roared loudest. Sanju Samson is now Kochi’s crown jewel! 🐯💙#KCL2025 #KCLSeason2 pic.twitter.com/37Z5t3Hxpd — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) July 5, 2025

