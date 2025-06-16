In a video posted on Rajasthan Royals official X account, it has been revealed that Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit his historic 101 off 38 balls knock in IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans with a bat given to him by none other than star batter Sanju Samson. The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name in history after scoring a century in the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match becoming the fastest Indian and the youngest player in the Indian Premier League to score a century. Sanju Samson said that he felt Vaibhav Suryavanshi needed more than one bat, as he stayed near his kitbag, and always asked seniors for bat. Sanju Samson said that he "gave him a really good bat" at the start of the season, and that the wicket-keeper batter is proud that Suryavanshi hit the century with his bat. ICC WTC 2025 Final: A Look at Records Broken During South Africa’s World Test Championship Final Win Over Australia.

Sanju Samson on Vaibhav Suryavanshi Using His Bat For Century

Did you know? Vaibhav’s 101 off 38 came off a bat Sanju gifted to him 🤌💗 pic.twitter.com/kpCJDu95Tl — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 16, 2025

