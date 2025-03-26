Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson had a poor outing against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2025 match in Guwahati. The star batter was dismissed by Knight Riders speedster Vaibhav Arora for 13 runs during the fourth over of the Rajasthan innings. After his dismissal, Samson's meme went viral on social media, with several users criticising his inconsistency. Sanju Samson Wicket Video: Watch Vaibhav Arora Dismiss Rajasthan Royals’ Star Batter With Pacy Delivery During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Sanju Samson's Justice Gang

Last match 66(37), today 13(11) 😭 pic.twitter.com/iKYZHsB6NH — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 26, 2025

Funny Meme on Sanju Samson

Lol!

Sanju Samson after handing match to riyan prag and yashyashvi jaiswal😂#RRvsKKRpic.twitter.com/fvGFaoViUu — Dheeraj Soni (@Dheeraj_kumarDK) March 26, 2025

Another Meme on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson performance against :- flat track 2nd grade bowler no performance against :- rank turner best bowlers pic.twitter.com/IJyWeBKwpc — Rishabh_Madhu@17 (@RishabhM6501) March 26, 2025

Hilarious

Sanju Samson Against KKR Bowlers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)