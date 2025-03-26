Rajasthan Royals ace batter Sanju Samson had a poor outing against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Sanju Samson was dismissed by Knight Riders speedster Vaibhav Arora for 13 runs. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fourth over. Vaibhav Arora bowled a pacy delivery towards the stumps. Samson jumped out of the crease and failed to make contact as the ball uprooted the leg stump. Why Sunil Narine Is Not Playing in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Check Reason Behind Kolkata Knight Riders' All-Rounder Missing Rajasthan Royals Clash.

Sanju Samson Dismissed by Vaibhav Arora During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

