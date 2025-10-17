Has Sanju Samson's rumoured move to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) been confirmed? Well, fans felt exactly that after CSK shared a picture of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the wicketkeeper-batter. There have been rumours doing the rounds for a long time that have suggested that Sanju Samson might be headed to CSK ahead of IPL 2026 and this post by the five-time IPL champions triggered similar speculation. The post was a picture of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK captain, all smiles as he stood beside Sanju Samson and it is from the Maharashtra vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match being played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. CSK shared the post with a couple of star emojis separated by a heart emoji and it sent fans into overdrive, many of whom wondered if the franchise confirmed the move. Delhi Capitals Look to Sign Sanju Samson Via Trade, Kolkata Knight Riders Consider KL Rahul for Leadership Role Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini-Auction.

CSK's Post Featuring Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson

'So Sanju in CSK'

So Sanju in CSK — Satyam (@Satyam22tweets) October 17, 2025

'Confirmed?'

Fan Reacts to CSK's Viral Post

'Your Turn to Paint that Jersey Yellow'

Now it's your turn to paint that jersey yellow 💛 — Navneet 🚩 (@MSDian067) October 17, 2025

'So It's Happening Guys'

So it's happening guys 😁💛 https://t.co/OpoHbOIOjU — Chennai Franchise fan (@cskjsktskcfc) October 17, 2025

'Sanju Samson to CSK, Here We Go'

Sanju Samson to CSK "here we go" https://t.co/yFMzouUuIr — ᴳʳᵒᵏ (@Nodle_Hair) October 17, 2025

