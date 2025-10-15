There is still a long time left before the Indian Premier League 2026 starts. In fact, a bit less than a couple of months are still left for the IPL 2026 mini-auction to go under the hammer. But the IPL 2026 trade window is still open. Now, two exciting updates regarding two moves of the India national cricket team players have come up. It has been reported by journalist Gaurav Gupta (of The Times of India) that, "Delhi Capitals are keen on getting Sanju Samson in their team". It has also been reported that the rumours of KL Rahul signing for Kolkata Knight Riders are still on. Is Virat Kohli Leaving RCB Ahead of IPL 2026? Aakash Chopra Explains What Is a Commercial Contract Amid Star Cricketer’s Exit Rumours.

These deals, if executed will surely grab headlines. Sanju Samson has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The 30-year-old wicketkeeper was part of RR from 2013 to 2015. Then, he was signed by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2016 and 2017. But since 2018, he has constantly represented the Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson & KL Rahul Up For Moves?

Some #IPLtradeupdate Delhi Capitals are keen on getting Sanju Samson in their team. However, they aren’t sure on which player they can trade with RR. Meanwhile, KL Rahul to KKR rumours are still strong with the team really see KL as their solution for captain, opener & possibly — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) October 15, 2025

If Delhi Capitals manage to get back Samson, he will be representing the capital city in IPL for the first time since 2017. However, the deal is still far from completion. As per the report, the Delhi Capitals "aren’t sure on which player they can trade with RR". However, it can be predicted that the Royals will target a big name from the DC camp, if they have to let go Sanju Samson. The player made 285 runs in IPL 2025, in nine games. IPL 2026 Trade Window: Sanju Samson Hands in Transfer Request As Tensions Spark Between Rajasthan Royals and Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter: Report.

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders had an awful IPL 2025. The side finished at rank eight, a year after winning IPL 2024 under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir and the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. The decision to make Ajinkya Rahane the captain didn't work. Now, KKR are desperate to find a fresh face to lead the side. As reported, the Kolkata-based franchise thinks of KL Rahul as a solution for captaincy, opening batter and a wicketkeeper. KL Rahul has in the past led many sides, with his recent stint as a leader being with Lucknow Super Giants. With DC, KL Rahul was in fierce form in IPL 2025, scoring 539 runs in 13 innings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

