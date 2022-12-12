Saud Shakeel played a gem of a knock and just when it seemed he would lead Pakistan to a series-leveling win, the left-hander was dismissed. However, his dismissal created some controversy with Ollie Pope appearing to take the catch to dismiss him after he gloved it behind the stumps. The decision was referred to the third umpire who, after checking a few replays, concluded that the batter was out and with that decision, Shakeel fell six runs short of what would have been a deserved maiden hundred. Following his dismissal, Twitterati reacted, sharing what they thought about the decision. England’s Barmy Army Sings ‘Bye Bye Babar’ After Babar Azam’s Cheap Dismissal on Day 3 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test (Watch Video)

'Benefit of Doubt for Shakeel'

Huge Moment:

'Unlucky'

'It was NOT OUT'

'Not Out'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)