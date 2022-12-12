Saud Shakeel played a gem of a knock and just when it seemed he would lead Pakistan to a series-leveling win, the left-hander was dismissed. However, his dismissal created some controversy with Ollie Pope appearing to take the catch to dismiss him after he gloved it behind the stumps. The decision was referred to the third umpire who, after checking a few replays, concluded that the batter was out and with that decision, Shakeel fell six runs short of what would have been a deserved maiden hundred. Following his dismissal, Twitterati reacted, sharing what they thought about the decision. England’s Barmy Army Sings ‘Bye Bye Babar’ After Babar Azam’s Cheap Dismissal on Day 3 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test (Watch Video)

'Benefit of Doubt for Shakeel'

Was that out? Has the ball not touched the ground? The decision on the dismissal of Saud Shakeel is controversial where the onfield and TV umpire should have given benefit of the doubt to Saud Shakeel. #PAKvENG — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 12, 2022

Huge Moment:

Out or Not out? England gets Saud Shakeel Huge moment in the match & series 291/7 These 64 runs now looks longgggg wayyyyy pic.twitter.com/qbMvRfWfg2 — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) December 12, 2022

'Unlucky'

Wasn’t the ball touching the ground?? This is pretty unfair and unlucky with Saud Shakeel here also missing out on a very gutsy 100. It will be tough for Pakistan from here onwards.. 64 still need to win! #PakvENG #MultanTest pic.twitter.com/SmavhcaOnE — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 12, 2022

'It was NOT OUT'

Saud Shakeel gone. It was NOT OUT. The gloves were on the ball but they were not under the ball.Worst decision ever by Third Umpire Joe Wilson. Now all pressure on Salman. Can he be the superstar for his country today??#PAKvENG Nawaz#PakvsEng2022 Root#BabarAzam𓃵 Ramiz Raja pic.twitter.com/ILwnZQTxuR — sports.world (@fariaawan5) December 12, 2022

'Not Out'

That was not out. #SaudShakeel — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 12, 2022

