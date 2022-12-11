England's Barmy Army sang 'Bye Bye Babar' from the stands after Babar Azam fell for just one run on Day 3 of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, on Sunday, December 11. The Pakistan captain was bowled by Ollie Robson on a delivery that knocked back his off-stump after he offered to play no shot to it. The Barmy Army members, sang out their song with trumpets from the stands as Azam made his way back to the dressing room. Ben Stokes Equals Brendon McCullum in List of Most Sixes Hit in Test Cricket, England Test Head Coach Applauds Him From Dressing Room (See Pic)

England's Barmy Army Sings 'Bye Bye Babar' After Babar Azam's Dismissal:

Bye bye Babar 👋👋👋 pic.twitter.com/3CJyAXNF7T — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 11, 2022

