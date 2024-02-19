Former Team India cricketer and domestic cricket star Saurabh Tiwary drew curtains on his professional career following the Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match. It was the last group match for Jharkhand, and it was also Saurabh Tiwary's last first-class game. After the match finish, he kissed the Keenan Stadium pitch in Jamshedpur and bid one final goodbye to the twenty-two yards. Fans loved the moment and made it viral on social media. 'Wanna Miss You Cricket' Manoj Tiwary Pens Down Emotional Note After Playing Last Ranji Trophy Match of Professional Career (See Post).

Saurabh Tiwary Kisses Pitch As He Ends Professional Cricket Career

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)