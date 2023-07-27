Scotland have qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a 33-run victory over Denmark in a Europe qualifier on Thursday, July 27. Batting first, captain Richie Berrington led the charge for Scotland with a blazing 32-ball 60 with his knock including four fours and as many sixes. Michael Leask also starred with an eight-ball 20-run knock as Scotland managed 159/7 in 18 overs with the match curtailed due to rain. Denmark in response, fought well for their 126/7 but fell short of the total. Captain Hamid Shah scored a 42-ball 56. Jofra Archer on Course To Be Fit For England's 50-Over World Cup Defence, Says Paul Farbrace.

Scotland Qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

VICTORY - AND QUALIFICATION! We've beaten Denmark by 33 runs and qualify for next year's @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IgXbm659P6 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) July 27, 2023

