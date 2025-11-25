It is official now! Arch-rivals India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team are set to lock horns again. India and Pakistan are set to clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The high-voltage IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 15. This will be a group stage fixture. Besides defending champions India and Pakistan, the group also has USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to be hosted in Colombo. A total of 20 nations will be playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Who Have Qualified For T20 WC In India and Sri Lanka.

India Schedule For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Ready to defend the title on home soil 🇮🇳 🏆 Here are #TeamIndia's group stage fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026! 🗓️#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MdL6Qa9mlg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2025

