La Liga 2024-25 club Sevilla FC has congratulated the legendary India national cricket team batter Virat Kohli for having an "incredible Test career". Spanish side Sevilla posted a picture of Indian legend Virat Kohli, with "Felicidades Virat" written on it. The club also wrote, "White always suited you". Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test format of the game after serving Team India for 14 years. Sevilla FC have referred to Virat Kohli as a "true legend of the game!". 'The Secret Is...' Virat Kohli's Sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra Shares Cryptic Instagram Story After Star Cricketer's Test Retirement (See Pic).

Sevilla FC Wishes Virat Kohli:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sevilla FC (@sevillafc)

