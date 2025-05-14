Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, shared a cryptic Instagram story days after the star cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket. On May 12, Virat Kohli penned an emotional note, announcing that he is retiring from Test cricket, putting an end to a 14-year career where he emerged as one of the ambassadors for the longest format of the game. Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared an Instagram story which talked about putting 'consistency over intensity', 'progress over perfection' and 'Fundamentals over fads'. Virat Kohli retired as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. Why Did Virat Kohli Retire from Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series? Report Says BCCI Asked Him to Delay His Announcement Due to Operation Sindoor.

Virat Kohli's Sister Shares Cryptic Instagram Story

Screengrab of Virat Kohli's Sister's Instagram Story

(Source: Instagram @bhawna_kohli_dhingra)

