The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick-off from March 22 with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Kolkata. Fans are excited as the defending champions KKR will clash with rivals RCB. Ahead of the match, a poster went viral on social media where KKR and RCB are represented by pictures of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli. Kohli is not the captain of RCB either. Fans were surprised to see the poster which was named as 'Badshah vs King' and took to social media to share their reactions. IPL 2025: BCCI Lifts Saliva Ban in Indian Premier League After Getting Thumbs Up From Franchises in Captain's Meet.

'TRP Ke Liye Kucch Bhi'

So,SRK is gonna open for KKR 😅😅 Matlab TRP ke liye kucch bhi https://t.co/B6C8b3UMCL — LavdeepS (@LavdeepSin33355) March 19, 2025

Didn't Knew SRK Was the New Captain For KKR

Didn’t knew SRK was the new captain for KKR https://t.co/Jpsn5y9U2r — 💛 (@edaa_monee) March 19, 2025

Funny One

Shahrukh khan ki abhi tak practice karte huve video nahi aaya.... https://t.co/0Nr3ClWxRf — Niraj Kumar Kushwaha (@mrcrikk) March 19, 2025

'Actual Captains...'

Even Umpires Might Forget the Rules

SRK and Kohli facing off? Even the umpires might forget the rules! 😂 — Dwight Schrute (@dwiteschute) March 19, 2025

Hilarious

what are you going to compare his box office collections to the hundreds? — Atiswan Goel (@TheGreyFlag) March 19, 2025

Both are Kings

Both are kings of their respective fields👑 https://t.co/ejEv2UuEnN — Srk Warrior𓀠 (@SRKsAhSOO) March 19, 2025

So These Teams Don't Have Captains

So these teams dont have Captains and other players..FAN BASE IS BECOZ OF THESE 2 AND THEY MLCK OTHERS... THU https://t.co/Qd68PoG7Jc — Sarath Kumar (@sarath2002k) March 19, 2025

