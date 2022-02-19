Shahrukh Khan scored his maiden first-class hundred, which came off just 89 balls during Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy 2022 match against Delhi on Saturday, February 19. The aggressive right-hander played a crucial knock which rescued his team from a spot of bother.

💯 for Shahrukh Khan! 💪 💪 This has been a power-packed knock from the Tamil Nadu right-hander as he completes a ton in just 89 balls. 👌 👌 #RanjiTrophy | #DELvTN | @Paytm | @TNCACricket | @shahrukh_35 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqwNwa pic.twitter.com/AHdaG05Ybm — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 19, 2022

