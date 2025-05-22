Lucknow Super Giants, playing for pride, beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Hosts Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to field first. The decision to chase didn't prove good enough, with Lucknow Super Giants bashing them in all directions of the Narendra Modi Stadium. LSG posted a big total of 235/2. Mitchell Marsh scored a blasting century, striking 117 runs off just 64 balls. Coming in at 3, Nicholas Pooran scored a half-century, staying not out. Captain Rishabh Pant proved handy too, scoring 16 off just six balls. Gujarat Titans weren't batting that great when they came in the second innings. None of the top-four batters could score 40 runs. But, it was the middle-order ace Shahrukh Khan who impressed all with his aggressive batting. He batted hard, scoring a well-deserved half-ton, his 57-run knock helped Gujarat Titans pull the chase during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match really close. But GT felt short, scoring a total of 202/9. Will O'Rourke picked three wickets. LSG had won their first match against GT in IPL 2025 too. No DRS Available in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match! Umpire Informs Decision Review System Is Down During Second Innings in Ahmedabad.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Result

Sweet, sweet victory 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HYl5glTzFH — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 22, 2025

