Bangladesh all-rounder has been ruled out of BPL 2024 due to an eye issue as per reports. Shakib will be flying to Singapore for his eye checkup as the reports suggest. The Rangpur Riders veteran all-rounder also had some issues with his eye during the 2023 cricket World Cup for which he visited London for his eye check-up. Shakib is set to miss the next few games due to his eye issue in BPL 2024. India Beat Bangladesh by 84 Runs in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024; Bowlers, Adarsh Singh and Uday Saharan Shine for Boys in Blue.

Shakib to miss remainder of Dhaka leg

