Star left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman became the joint highest wicket-taker for the Bangladesh national cricket team in men's T20I cricket. The left-arm seamer equalled legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's record during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 20. During the SL vs BAN Super 4 encounter, Mustafizur Rahman took a three-wicket haul in his four-over spell. 3/20 (4 overs) by Mustafizur Rahman is the best bowling figure for Bangladesh in the T20 Asia Cup history. Shakib Al Hasan scalped 149 wickets in 129 T20Is, whereas Mustafizur Rahman has the same number of wickets in 117 outings for Bangladesh. Kusal Perera Becomes Leading Run-Getter for Sri Lanka in T20I Cricket, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Mustafizur Rahman Becomes Joint Highest Wicket-Taker for Bangladesh in T20Is

