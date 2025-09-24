Bangladesh national cricket team left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman has scripted history as he became the first bowler to pick 150 wickets for his country in T20I cricket. Mustafizur surpassed Shakib Al Hasan's 149-wicket tally to become the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20Is. Rahman achieved this historic feat during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against the India national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. The left-arm speedster claimed his 150th T20I wicket after dismissing Men in Blue captain Suryakumar Yadav. ‘Most Dangerous T20I Opener…’ Irfan Pathan Lauds Abhishek Sharma After Indian Opener Hits Blistering Half-Century During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Post).

Mustafizur Rahman Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for Bangladesh in T20Is

Most T201 wickets for Bangladesh -150 Mustafizur Rahman* -149 Shakib Al Hasan -99 Taskin Ahmed -61 Mahedi Hasan -58 Shoriful Islam {cricbuzz}#AsiaCup #Indvsban pic.twitter.com/io3JM71AdY — Cricket Call (@defence_boy_01) September 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)