In a tragic news, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away after suffering from a suspected heart attack. He was 52. Warne, hours before passing away, tweeted about another former Australian cricketer- Rod Marsh's death.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

