Rajasthan Royals had a lot of guests present in the match against Mumbai Indians in the pink promise match of IPL 2025. Along with the likes of former England manager Gareth Southgate, former Rajasthan Royals captain and cricketing legend Shane Warne's son Jackson was also present. Jackson admitted that he visited the Sawai Man Singh stadium for the first time in 15 years, the last time was when Shane Warne captain RR for the last time in 2011. He also admitted that it felt 'special'. Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari Applauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Heroics.

Shane Warne's Son Jackson Visits Sawai Man Singh Stadium

It was a homecoming for Jackson Warne 💗 pic.twitter.com/2rhtAVxrd4 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 5, 2025

