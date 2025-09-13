Former Australia national cricket team legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was born on September 13, 1969. The man with the second-highest number of wickets in Test cricket history (708 wickets in 145 Tests), Shane Warne, would have turned 56 years old if not for his untimely demise on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52, of a sudden heart attack. Shane Warne has been regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket by many, and why not? Shane Warne had 293 wickets in 194 ODIs, the 15th most in the format, while his incredible Test record has already been mentioned. Shane Warne played for the Aussies on the international stage from 1992 to 2007; he was also a part of the 1999 ICC World Cup winning side. Remembering him on his birthday, his fans have flooded the internet with wishes, paying tribute. On This Day in 2005: Shane Warne Became First Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets, Achieved Feat During ENG vs AUS Ashes Test at Old Trafford (Watch Video).

