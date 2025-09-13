Former Australia national cricket team legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was born on September 13, 1969. The man with the second-highest number of wickets in Test cricket history (708 wickets in 145 Tests), Shane Warne, would have turned 56 years old if not for his untimely demise on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52, of a sudden heart attack. Shane Warne has been regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket by many, and why not? Shane Warne had 293 wickets in 194 ODIs, the 15th most in the format, while his incredible Test record has already been mentioned. Shane Warne played for the Aussies on the international stage from 1992 to 2007; he was also a part of the 1999 ICC World Cup winning side. Remembering him on his birthday, his fans have flooded the internet with wishes, paying tribute. On This Day in 2005: Shane Warne Became First Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets, Achieved Feat During ENG vs AUS Ashes Test at Old Trafford (Watch Video).

'Spin Wizard'

Hat full of tricks and a legacy full of magic 🪄 Remembering the 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒓𝒅 on his birth anniversary 🎩✨#ShaneWarne #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/v8IzzZ2GpX — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) September 13, 2025

'Greatest Ever Spinner'

Happy Birthday to the greatest ever spinner to have graced the game! His magic will continue to mesmerise the cricket fans forever! There can never be another Warnie! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKasa3XTe4 — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) September 13, 2025

'Greatest Showman'

The magician, the greatest showman the game has ever seen. Poetry in motion. Shane Keith Warne, he went too early yaar. — Annurag P Rekhi (@Dravidict) September 13, 2025

'SPIN MAGICIAN'

The SPIN MAGICIAN ! Remembering Shane Warne on his birth anniversary. He would have been 56 today.#ShaneWarne #Leggi #Warne pic.twitter.com/Cq8O9AYbqX — Filmi Woman (@FilmiWoman) September 13, 2025

Remembering ICC World Cup 1999

𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 🎂 Shane Warne in ICC Cricket World Cup 1999 was the definition of CLUTCH 💥 - 4/29 in the Semi-final v 🇿🇦 - 4/33 in the Final v 🇵🇰 A performance of a true champion in the grandest stage of the game.#ICCCricketWorldCup #ShaneWarne #fbli pic.twitter.com/kHFRviKA00 — Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) September 13, 2025

'King of Spin'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)