Not just one of the greatest Australian spinners, Shane Warne was undoubtedly one of the finest cricketers the world of cricket has ever seen. Owning some of the best records a cricketer could ever have, the former Australia national cricket team bowler Shane Warne is the second-highest all-time wicket-taker in Tests, having a total of 708 wickets. Of those 708 wickets, Shane Warne had picked his 600th Test wicket on August 11, 2005, exactly 20 years ago, from today in 2025. Shane Warne became the first bowler to pick 600 Test wickets when he achieved the feat that day, at Old Trafford, by dismissing Marcus Trescothick in the Ashes against England. The wicket was result of good catch by Adam Gilchrist during ENG vs AUS 3rd Test 2005, Day 1. Kamagra Found Near Shane Warne’s Dead Body? Was Australian Cricketer’s Real Cause of Death Hidden As ‘Super-Strong Sex Drug’ Allegedly Removed From Australian Legend’s Hotel Room: Reports.

Shane Warne Scalping 600th Test Wicket:

First bowler to take 600 Test wickets! In 2005, Shane Warne dismissed Marcus Trescothick to create history at Old Trafford.pic.twitter.com/T17ohf6quI — चेतन मालुसरे।Chetan Malusare (@MalusareChetanS) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)