Former Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh pulled the curtains on his 22-year-old professional career. The southpaw grabbed the attention of Australian selectors in 2003 when he smashed his maiden century against New South Wales. Marsh, who made his professional debut in Sheffield Shield during the 2000-01 season, ended his career as the third-top run-getter for Western Australia with 8347 runs. The former cricketer represented Australia 126 times in all three forms of the game, aggregating over 5000 runs and hitting 13 centuries. Shakib Al Hasan Beats Fan Who Took Away His Cap At Promotional Event Following Bangladesh's Historic T20I Win Over England (Watch Video),

Shaun Marsh Retires from First-Class Cricket

Congratulations Shaun Marsh on an outstanding state career! pic.twitter.com/9DsqNHJCFC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 10, 2023

