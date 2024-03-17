Shikhar Dhawan was seen dancing on the stage alongside Preity Zinta during the Punjab Kings' jersey launch ceremony ahead of IPL 2024. Punjab Kings unveiled their brand new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in a glittering event at a mall in Chandigarh and Dhawan, the skipper of the franchise was seen grooving to the song sung by Punjabi singer Grippy Grewal alongside the Punjab Kings co-owner. The event was also attended by Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh. Dhawan and co start their IPL 2024 campaign and Delhi Capitals on March 23. Punjab Kings Jersey for IPL 2024 Released! See Pics of New Kit Launched at Glittering Event in Chandigarh.

Shikhar Dhawan Dances With Preity Zinta

