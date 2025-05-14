Former India national cricket team star opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his feelings as his former colleagues, two of India's "finest", Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma formally announced their retirement from the Test format of the game. Shikhar Dhawan posted pictures with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, thanking them for their contributions, and also expressing his thoughts. Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Pitch par sirf shots nahi, yaariyaan bhi banti hain" (In the pitch, only shots aren't played, friendship is also created). Expressing on their retirement, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "laughs, and the moments that created history. Test cricket will miss you." Virat Kohli Test Retirement: BCCI Congratulates Star Indian Cricketer As He Retires From Test Cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

